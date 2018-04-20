Menu
SURFS UP: Wooli surfer Carly Shanahan carves up in the Oz Grom Cup. Ethan Smith
Surfing

Finals finish for Wooli surf star Shanahan

20th Apr 2018 6:00 AM

SURFING: Wooli surfing queen Carly Shanahan kicked back into competitive gear this week with a finals finish at the Billabong Oz Grom Cup at Coffs Harbour.

Shanahan was consistent throughout the heats of the blue ribbon Under 16s division with wins in the first and second rounds.

But it was her effort in the quarter finals that truly impressed, with a single wave score of nine points out of a possible 10 helping the surfer to her third straight win.

"I just did a series of carves on a bigger wave, it was just a fluke set that came through,” Shanahan said. "The waves kind of did all the work for me but I'm still claiming it.”

It is not the 14-year-old's biggest single wave score in her competitive career, but it sits right up there with her best experiences on a wave.

It also gave her the best two-wave heat total of the competition thus far, until it was blown out of the water by Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club teammate Will Martin in the semis.

"He was surfing in the Under 12 competition, and he pulled off a 10 point and nine point wave in the same heat. I was so stoked for him,” Shanahan said.

A southerly that blew through the Diggers Beach swell altered conditions heading into the finals heats and Shanahan admitted she did not deal well with the change.

It saw her scores drop off in the last heat, where she finished fourth behind Kirra native Summa Longbottom.

"It was a shame not to back up my effort from last year, but I am not really disappointed,” she said. "I was really happy because I had such a consistent run across the event. That is what I was aiming at.”

Shanahan was not the only Clarence Valley grommet carving up the waves at Coffs Harbour with Lili Young, Oscar Berry, Harley Walters and Joel Emery all testing their wares.

Surfing royalty Shane Dorian and Mark Occhilupo were both at the event to support their kids.

carly shanahan oz grom cup surfing wooli
Grafton Daily Examiner

