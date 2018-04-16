Facebook CEO’s $11.4M spending spree

Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Facebook, spent a fortune on private security last year. Picture: Ron Sachs — CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Facebook, spent a fortune on private security last year. Picture: Ron Sachs — CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

THE Australian share market is expected to open slightly lower amid nervousness over the US-led attacks on Syria.

On Monday morning, the Australian share price futures index was down six points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,810.

In the US on Friday, stocks led by the banks after poor earnings result from JP Morgan and weakness in other bank shares.

The Australian share market on Friday closed lower, led by healthcare stocks and the big miners.

The benchmark S & P/ASX200 was up 13.6 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 5,829.1 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 13.3 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 5,924.7 points.

In economics news on Monday, Corelogic issues its weekly capital city house prices report and the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases its lending finance data for February.

In equities news, Transurban's quarterly traffic update is due out.

The Australian dollar on Monday morning is lower following falls on Wall Street.

At 0700 AEST, the local currency was worth 77.69 US cents, from 77.90 US cents on Friday.

WORLD FINANCE UPDATE:

WASHINGTON - Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and co-founder of Facebook, had a compensation package of $US8.9 million ($A11.4 million) in 2017, up 54 per cent from the year prior - which was almost entirely for personal security and use of a private jet, the company says.

LONDON - MPs, celebrities and business leaders have launched a campaign to call for a vote on any final Brexit deal, stepping up a campaign to try to stop what they describe as Britain's damaging departure from the European Union. PHOENIX - A co-founder of now-shuttered Backpage.com - charged with helping mastermind a scheme to use the website to sell sex - has been freed from an Arizona jail after posting a US $US1 million (A$1.29 million) bond secured by real estate.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has again refrained from naming any major trading partners as currency manipulators, but the US Treasury's semi-annual currency report criticised China for the "non-market direction" of its economy and warned of global risks.

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

CRICKET - The Seven Network and Foxtel have secured Australian cricket media rights in a blockbuster $1.182 billion deal that positions both for future growth and ends the Nine Network's four-decade hold on the sport.

CBA ASIC - Commonwealth Bank has agreed to pay $3 million after the corporate watchdog found two of the lender's financial planning arms charged customers millions of dollars for advice they did not receive.

BOARDS - More women than men are being appointed to the boards of Australia's top 200 companies for the first time on record.

TREASURY WINE - Treasury Wine CFO Gunther Burghardt is taking on a new role managing the company's key Americas operations and deputy CFO Matt Young has been elevated as his replacement.