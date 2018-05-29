Ivanka wins foreign trademarks

Ivanka Trump is facing new questions over foreign trademarks. Picture: Saul Loeb/AFP

THE Australian share market is expected to open weaker after European stocks fell on a quiet night of trade with US and UK markets closed for public holidays. At 0700 AEST on Tuesday, the Australian share price futures index was down 14 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 6,002 points.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar is lower, following a weak lead from European markets.

At 0700 AEST, the local currency was worth 75.46 US cents, from 75.75 US cents on Monday.

WORLD FINANCE UPDATE:

GENEVA - China has told the World Trade Organisation's dispute settlement body that US accusations that Beijing forced companies to hand over technology as a cost of doing business in China are groundless.

BRUSSELS - Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has cited concern about Northern Ireland gaining a competitive advantage over Scotland in any Brexit deal, to press her case in Brussels for staying in the EU single market.

SINGAPORE - Record crude oil volumes exported from the United States will be heading to Asia in the next couple of months to take another piece of the market away from Russia and producers in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

BORDEAUX - Violent hailstorms have ravaged parts of the Bordeaux and Cognac wine regions of southwest France, doing major damage to hundreds of vineyards with thousands of hectares of vines destroyed, producers say.

PARIS - French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose group builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper, has died in Paris aged 93, a spokesman for Dassault Group says.

SHANGHAI - Ivanka Trump's brand continues to win foreign trademarks in China and the Philippines, adding to questions about conflicts of interest at the White House, The Associated Press has found.

MONDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

METCASH - Metcash shares have plummeted 14 per cent after the grocery supplier flagged a potential $270 million sales hit due to one of its customers shunning its new South Australian distribution centre.

INVESTA - Office manager Investa Office Fund is subject of a $3.14 billion cash bid from US private equity group Blackstone.

TELSTRA - Telstra shares have fallen after the telco's ratings were downgraded due to intense competition across its core businesses and lower margins.

FORTESCUE - Fortescue Metals will develop a new $1.7 billion mine and rail project in Western Australia.

SUNRICE - Australian rice producer SunRice wants to launch on the local share market to fund its growth strategy into South East Asia and eventually China.

HOUSING PRICES - More homes were taken to auction in the past week, but the rate of properties sold remains near a five-year low amid weak selling conditions.