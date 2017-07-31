26°
Financial stress up as cost of living rises

Alison Paterson
| 31st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
CASH WORRIES: A new report has revealed more Australians are worried about rising household costs while wage growth is stagnant.
PEOPLE who smoke, drink and run a car are experiencing tougher times now and have more coming.

This is the pronouncement of the author of the ME's latest Household Financial Comfort Report, which revealed families are increasingly worried about the risings costs of food and power bills, while wages remain stagnant and full-time work harder than ever to find.

ME Consulting economist and report co-author, Jeff Oughton, said the report showed some people are really struggling and downgrading their expectations.

"If you smoke, drink, put fuel into your car drop your kid off at childcare on your way to work you have hit the stress trifecta, he said.

"There's still a lot of people who are cash-contained."

Dr Oughton said frugality may be the new black, but according to , the rising cost of necessities is the biggest worry for 44% of Australian households, exacerbated by low wage growth and expectations for mortgage rate rises.

The report revealed households are feeling the pinch due to the rising cost of necessities such as groceries, fuel and power bills while low wage growth and future rate rises are causing financial stress.

Lismore United Church Food Pantry Barry Perry said this report reflects people financial worries.

He said the food bank client numbers are stable, but increasingly worried and feeling desperate.

"We are averaging 60 plus person every Thursday," he said.

"Our long-term and new members are asking more about costs and are really worried about how far their dollar will go as their budgets are stretched."

"I have just sourced an additional supplier for household products such as as bathroom laundry and personal care and the response and reception to these have been amazing."

Mr Perry said in the five years the food pantry has been operating, clients are more and more worried, "the cost of food and household products have been going the roof."

Meanwhile, the report showed for the third consecutive report, households were pessimistic about future financial comfort expectations over the next 12 months.

Despite the report's comfort index rising 2% to 5.51 out of 10 in the six months to June 2017, the report showed a growing number of households expect their financial comfort to worsen, meaning future expectations have fallen for the third consecutive report, down 4% over 18 months.

"On the surface the financial comfort of the average Australian looks good, but it's fragile - susceptible to housing stress and energy cost shocks," he said.

"Overall financial comfort rose most notably due to 3% rises in comfort with savings, income, and investments, reflecting some improvements in the labour market, rising house values and investments."

Mr Oughton said the cost of necessities remains the biggest concern for Australians and it's getting tougher for regional households.

"When combined with stagnating or falling income for up to nearly 70% of households, expected further rises in the cost of necessities like power prices, as well as rises in mortgage rates, the future doesn't look as bright for some."

The report showed top three key areas of concern for Australian households comprised cost of necessities, forecast interest rises and income woes.

It showed 51% of Australians typically spend all their income or more, while in the past 12 months only 32% of households reported higher incomes.

With mortgage interest rates up significantly over the past six months, apprehension about future interest rate rises is adding to households' future pessimism - especially those with mortgages.

Also 31% of households expect to be worse off financially if the RBA raises the official cash rate by 1% from its record low of 1.5%, including half (47%) of those with a mortgage, while only 7% with high comfort levels (typically high income and/or wealthy Australians) expect to be better off.

"Gen Xers (41%), single parents (36%), and to a lesser degree, couples with young children (35%), expressed the most concern about potential rate rises," said Mr Oughton.

"This will continue to be an important factor in household financial comfort, especially following the minutes of the RBA's 4 July meeting which estimates the cash rate to rise to 3.5%."

He said 27% of households reported income cuts in the past year, rising to 45% of households earning less than $40,000, while the 17% of households earning more than $100,000 were least likely to report and 46% of them have seen an income rise.

"Underemployment is also feeding into household concerns and many employed persons are looking for more hours of work, with 27% of casual and part-time workers eager to increase the hours they work and 20% wanting to change their status to full-time."

Lifeline spokesman Niall Mulligan said financial concerns and distress are always make up a significant amount of their organisation's calls.

"People are struggling with financial pressures," he said.

One couple with older children who choose to remain anonymous said they were just about managing.

"Our greatest worry is the higher cost of living without any pay rises," they said.

