Finch smashes seven sixes on way to 131 not out off 79 balls

Aaron Finch hits out during his unbeaten 131 for Surrey against Sussex in a Vitality Blast match in Hove, England. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Aaron Finch hits out during his unbeaten 131 for Surrey against Sussex in a Vitality Blast match in Hove, England. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

AARON Finch made a brilliant 131 not out, the highest Twenty20 score by a Surrey batsman, as his side ended Sussex's unbeaten start to the Vitality Blast with a thumping 52-run win.

Dropped by Jofra Archer with a single to his name, Australia's T20 captain made the most of his reprieve with a brutal assault on the Sussex attack as he struck 10 fours and seven sixes from just 79 balls.

With 61 plundered off the last five overs, he helped Surrey to 3-192.

Sussex, which had asked Surrey to bat first, was bowled out for 140 in the 18th over. Opener Phil Salt top-scored with 74 in the reply.

It was Finch's night but Archer might have nightmares about the straightforward return catch he shelled when the right-hander pushed tentatively forward to the first ball of the second over.

Finch, who made 114 not out against the same county last year, spared no bowlers and hit world-ranked No.1 T20 bowler Rashid Khan for two fours and two sixes.

During the late-innings assault, Ollie Pope (23 not out) sensibly made sure Finch saw as much of the strike as possible during the late assault.

And the opener obliged by thrashing a further six fours and four sixes as the pair plundered an unbroken 100 from 50 balls for the fourth wicket.

Finch's countryman and Surrey teammate Nic Maddinson, in at No.3, was trapped lbw for seven.

Meanwhile, veteran Australian all-rounder Dan Christian produced a match-winning performance as Nottinghamshire cruised to a third consecutive victory in a rain-affected match against Derbyshire.

Outlaws skipper Christian made 62 from 40 balls and then took three wickets to condemn the Falcons to a 39-run Duckworth-Lewis defeat.

- PA