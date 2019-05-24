Find out about our festival's new floral brand

New festival logo has more contemporary look.

MEMBERS and friends of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival are being encouraged to attend an information evening next Tuesday to learn more about the new branding and program of events.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the evening will be valuable to anyone involved in the festival including companies or groups advertising before and during the festival and affiliate event organisers.

"We've streamlined many of the processes including the new branding and this is the perfect opportunity to hear how it will all fit together,” Mr Blackadder said.

"Our festival marketing and PR partner will step people through the new guidelines so that the event has a cohesive and easily identifiable brand, something that's important as we grow on a national and international stage.”

The information evening will take place at the Grafton Hotel, Fitzroy St, on Tuesday, May 28 and commence at 5.30pm.

Those attending will be able to receive a digital copy of the new brand guide.

To register your attendance go to the Grafton Jacaranda Festival Facebook's event page or call 6642 3959.