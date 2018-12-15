Find out how your school did in 2018 HSC

Great results from CVAS Year 12s

Georgia Campbell, Harry Walker, Darcey Griffith of CVAs talk abou ttheir HSC results. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE VALLEY Anglican School students achieved results that will allow them to access a successful post-school pathway.

Director of student well-being and 2019 head of Clarenza campus Wendy Campbell said they were pleased with how much their Year 12 cohort had grown over the past two years.

"We're proud how they've reached their own goals and achieved what they need to do for their future,” Ms Campbell said.

"CVAS collectively wish all the students every success in their future endeavours.”

Of particular note was the achievements of 2018 dux Caitlin Annesley, who attained excellent Band 5 results in all subjects, including 88 per cent in Ancient History and Music 2.

"Special acknowledgement is deserved of the achievement of the students in Aboriginal Studies, Ancient History, Geography and Modern History who were at or above state average,” Ms Campbell said.

"Twenty-three per cent of students achieved 80 Band 5 in at least one subject.”

The school said they had been informed that many of their students had been accepted into future work in civil and coastal engineering, architecture, teaching, sports science, nursing, music animation and defence force chef.

"The executive and teaching staff at Clarence Valley Anglican School congratulate the graduating class of 2018 on their commendable academic achievements and results,” Ms Campbell said.

DISTINGUISHED: The 2018 HSC Clarence Valley students who scored Band 6

South Grafton twins make the grade

Twins Megan and Erica Tilman of South Grafton High School both scored Band 6 results in their HSC.

SOUTH Grafton High School twins Erica and Megan Tillman have scored Band 6 results in their HSC.

Erica achieved a Band 6 in Music 1, while Megan received hers in Indonesian Beginners.

"We've never really been too competitive - it's always been friendly competition for the two of us,” Megan said.

"Seeing a Band 6 for both of us was really exciting.

"We both worked really hard in those two subjects, so to see that it paid off it was great and it was in subjects we really enjoyed.”

Megan said she hoped to study languages and linguistics at Griffith and hopefully go into translation work.

Their results came on top of South Grafton High school captain Ben Liou receiving four Band 6s in Biology, Physics, English Advanced and PDPHE, and E3 in Mathematics Extension 1 and 2.

Grafton High success

KATIE Porra and Claire Smidt-Thompson have led the way at Grafton High School with their HSC results.

Both students achieved multiple Band 6 results, with Katie achieving the mark in Biology and PDHPE, while Claire also had two subjects in the highest rank, for Legal Studies and PDHPE.

The school was unable to provide any further results as of deadline.

Maclean High class destined to succeed

Maclean High studetns came together at their Destination lunch to celebrate their HSC results.

STUDENTS from Maclean High School returned for one last time to compare HSC marks at their annual Destination Barbecue.

Deputy principal Scott Dinham said out of the 118 students in the year level, they had 58 scores in Band 5, and five students achieving Band 6.

"Kelsey Sheehan achieved an ATAR of 94.95 and Ben Young was another of our top achievers with 91.1,” he said.

"We're expecting a few others to score in the 90s as well.”

Mr Dinham said they were particularly happy with their drama, music and Aboriginal studies class, as well as results in chemistry - which all had solid results well above the state average.

"We would like to publicly wish all our graduating students well in their chosen futures and pathways, which are many and varied, including employment, apprenticeships, performing arts academies, early entry university placements and the traditional UAC offers process that is yet to come,” he said.

McAuley Catholic College Year 12's excel

Year 12 students from McAuley Catholic College at a school barbecue to celebrate their HSC results Adam Hourigan

IT'S instantly obvious when you see the McAuley Catholic College Year 12, who returned to the school to compare notes, the camaraderie they have.

"It's a testament the connection they have to the school,” head of curriculum Tiffany Lee said.

The school had an outstanding year in the HSC recording 17 Band 6 results and three E4's.

"We also had 18 students achieve Band 5s, and 70 per cent of the students got between Band 4 and 6, and overall that's a great result.

Successes in subjects included three Band 6 results in music.

"Industrial Technology is always a really popular subject here and they were 11 per cent above the state average,” MsLee said.

"What was pleasing for us was the number of kids who achieved higher than expected. Their exam mark was well above their school assessment which suggested they really did well at those exams.

"We're really proud of them. These kids, they really help each other out but push each other as well.”

Huge effort pays for St Andrews' history buff

Billy Scott of St Andrews Christian School, who scored a Band 6 in Ancient History. Adam Hourigan

WITH a name like William Wallace Scott, it seemed only apt that Billy, as he is known at St Andrews Christian School, achieved a Band 6 in Ancient History for the HSC.

"He's put in a huge, huge effort, and he's done very well out of that,” deputy principal Janelle Rowe said.

Mr Scott already has early entry into courses for marketing and computers which is what he had aimed to do, she said, and he also achieved Band 5 results for Business studies, English Advanced and TAFE Information Studies.

Ms Scott said that both of the school's music students Christina Kidd and Leah Collins achieved Band 5 results in music, and Liam Johnstone received a Band 5 in design technology.

Pacific Valley finish year on high

Year 12 students from Pacific Valley Christian School at one of their class farewells for the year

PACIFIC Valley Christian School congratulated their latest group of students to complete the HSC.

The school, which has recently expanded its campus based in Townsend, put through their third cohort of students to complete Year 12.

"We at Pacific Valley Christian School are extremely thankful for the students,” a spokesperson said.

"They have achieved some very pleasing results and we wait with anticipation to see the influence these young men and women will have within the communities they live.”

"Well done all Pacific Valley HSC students.”