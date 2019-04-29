Find out what it takes to be Grafton's future monarch

GRAFTON has its own royal family history but you don't have to be born into the fold to be a part of this 85-year-old tradition.

Aspiring Jacaranda Queens will have the opportunity to learn more about becoming a member of the city's celebrated entourage as part of this year's 85th Grafton Jacaranda Festival at an information evening this Friday.

The event is designed to inform aspiring young women of the Clarence Valley community between the ages of 18 and 28 who are interested in becoming a Jacaranda Queen Candidate.

Jacaranda Queens are ambassadors of the Grafton Jacaranda Festival, a role that is rich in historical significance and confidence-building.

Candidates will learn new leadership and public speaking skills while interacting with various groups from the Grafton community including business houses, schools, and nursing homes and the general public while raising money so the festival can continue into the future.

Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith says the evening will be presented in a relaxed atmosphere to allow those interested to find out what is involved and the benefits of being a 2019 candidate.

"We'll be joined by the reigning Grafton Jacaranda Queen's Party and the Jacaranda committee members for a casual evening including a drink and canapés,” Mr Smith said.

Attendees will also enjoy live acoustic music performed by the talented Georgia Cummings.

"I encourage anyone interested or any young women that you believe would be a suitable Jacaranda Queen Candidate to attend the evening,” he said.

The Jacaranda Queen information evening will take place on Friday at the Grafton Hotel, 97 Fitzroy Street, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

To register your attendance go to the Grafton Jacaranda Festival Facebook's event page or call 6642 3959.

Festival also has sights set on South Grafton

An additional South Grafton Business and Community meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 8 to discuss the formation of a South Grafton sub-committee to organise and lead a new event for the area.

The meeting will commence at 5.30pm at the New School of Arts on the corner Spring & Skinner St, South Grafton.