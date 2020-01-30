Find out what theatrics these guys are up to this year

The cast of the Pelican's 2019 production of Popular Mechanicals. Many of those familiar faces will be back for the 2020 theatre season. Find out what's in store this Friday at a special event.

IF YOU enjoyed what Grafton’s two theatre companies put on last year, or just want to find out more, then come along to the special joint 2020 Season Launch on Friday night and discover what’s in store for 2020 straight from the talented thespians’ mouths.

For the first time, South Grafton’s Pelican Playhouse and Grafton’s Criterion Theatre will be teaming up to showcase what they have planned for their respective stages this year.

There will be short sneak previews of this year’s shows, including musicals and plays with songs, while they also take the opportunity to reflect on the successes they enjoyed in 2019. Several awards will be presented by both groups to the stars of the shows we all loved. You may even feel inspired to join in the fun that comes with working in live theatre.

Everyone is welcome to attend the casual gathering on Friday, January 31 from 6:30pm at No. 1 Duke Street on the riverbank in Grafton. There will be a complimentary glass of champagne and some light refreshments waiting for you.