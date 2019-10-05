Find out when the next big flood will be over a beer

The Crown Hotel during the last big flood in 2013. The venue will host Science in the Pub next Friday night where you can learn about predicting the next big one along with other fascinating scientific facts that apply to every day in the Clarence Valley. A second event will be held the following evening at the Harwood Hotel.

The Crown Hotel during the last big flood in 2013. The venue will host Science in the Pub next Friday night where you can learn about predicting the next big one along with other fascinating scientific facts that apply to every day in the Clarence Valley. A second event will be held the following evening at the Harwood Hotel. JoJo Newby

SCIENCE and drinking beer aren't things many people would normally associate together, but that is about to change with 53 Island's upcoming Science in the Pub events.

Grafton's Crown Hotel and the Lower Clarence's Harwood Hotel will host some of Australia's most intriguing scientists at Science in the Pub. People will be able to hear about a range of topics - from wetlands and water birds, surfing pipis, the management of bats, to the management of floods - all with the comfort of a cold beverage in hand and guided by the Master of Ceremonies, Richie Williamson.

One of the speakers travelling to the Clarence Valley for the event is senior flood engineer Carrie Dearnley who will be letting science pubgoers in on one of the biggest secrets of her profession: how we can predict the next big flood.

GUEST SPEAKER: Flood expert Carrie Dearnley.

Ms Dearnley began her scientific career studying to be an environmental engineer, and after an internship with the flood team at company BMT, she became hooked on flooding and stayed put.

"I learnt to build computer flood models, but I was always more focussed on how those models were used to inform decisions and make a difference in the 'real world',” she said.

"Most of all, I find it very satisfying to know that my contributions can lead to better outcomes for the community and may even save lives. Every flood is different - just because you've lived through one flood doesn't mean the next flood will be the same size, timing, origin or evolution ... and there can always be a bigger flood - most towns haven't yet seen the biggest flood possible.”

Ms Dearnley said Science in the Pub events are a great chance for the community to hear about scientific issues that are relevant to everyday life.

"It provides the public with a door to the scientific world, some good entertainment and a frosty beverage for good measure.”

Member of the 53 Islands team, Kieran McAndrew said Science in the Pub originated in Australia's university towns where academics would wander down to their local and explain their specialist research subject in a casual setting.

"The 53 Islands Science in the Pub events were something I thought would be interesting, so I ran the idea past a few people and everyone enthusiastically supported the idea. As far as I know, these will be the first Science in the Pub events held in the Clarence Valley,” Mr McAndrew said.

Science in the Pub will be held at Grafton's Crown Hotel on Friday, October 11 from 7pm and Harwood Hotel on Saturday, October 12 at 7pm. Events are free to attend but bookings are essential. Contact the venues: Crown Hotel on 6642 4000 and Harwood Hotel on 6646 4223.