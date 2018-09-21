Why Council said no to $116k worth of funding

Flood water coming over the levee wall in Dovedale, Grafton, during the 2013 flood. Sandbags were able to hold back the water.

CLARENCE Valley Council has knocked back $116,776.50 worth of National Disaster Relief Funding because it only funded part of the three projects it was for.

Council would have had to allocated $115,815.25 of funding from other floodplain works to make up the shortfall in the budget for the works.

The three sites that were not fully funded by the NDRA was included on council's asset register, but are not considered an essential public asset but instead they provide benefit to private properties only.

Cr Karen Toms said in order to be financially responsible they needed to reject the funding so essential floodplain works could be completed.

"I have no other option but to support this because of the extra money that will be required, if we're going to have to not take care off ... of our own flood assets, then I can't support that," she said.

As part of the motion, council also voted to develop a policy on riverbank rock protection armouring assets and draft a policy to be considered at the November meeting.