Find your future passion with forward looking festival

FOR the second time the brainchild of employment and training provider ETC, Clarence Valley Council and TAFE NSW will be proving to those in the Valley between 15-25 there is that perfect job, and they can help you get there.

Following the first event in 2017, the bi-annual My Future Fest is back and set to cater for more young adults than before with an increase in the age range.

"The feedback from the community was that we needed to raise it because there is still in that 21- to 25-year-old, there is still quite a few young people who aren't sure of their future,” ETC marketing and communications manager Sally Petersen said.

"There was such an overwhelming need to do something in this community, if we make it every two years we can really put our energy together.”

Local employers who are looking to take on board some of the Valley's young adults can get in touch with ETC to get involved on the day.

"We want to know what kind of community young people want to live in and why it matters to them.”

TAFE NSW services manager Tania Williams said courses were more flexible than some realised.

"TAFE NSW offers a range of practical, hands-on learning options and career advice to students so that they can get the skills they need, for the career that they want. This expo is a great opportunity for anyone who attends to understand their options.”

Clarence Valley Council youth officer Allira Newton said the festival would highlight all the opportunities available in the region.

"We will provide young people with youth-specific health information, including employment, sexual health, drugs and alcohol, mental health, physical health, healthy relationships, Aboriginal health information, local support, housing information and LGBTIQ support.

My Future Fest is on August20 at TAFE NSW Grafton from 9.30am-2.30pm