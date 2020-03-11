Find your mojo, even if it’s just dancing in the dark

Coordinator for Dark Mojo, Jo Peillon show off some moves. Dark Mojo is an hour session where people are encouraged to dance, move and express themselves in a dimly lit environment.

IT’S one part exercise, the other part dance and a whole lot of fun.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a raver, a sassy salsa, or a daggy-dancer.

It’s all done in the dark.

The event is called Dark Mojo, and co-ordinator Jo Peillon has been running the dimly lit dance sessions for the past year.

“It’s different, and the idea of being able to dance in the dark is no one can see you and people can really let go,” she said.

“We say that whether it’s to let off steam, work up a sweat or just lose yourself in the music, Dark Mojo allows you to have self-expression through movement and dance.

“The idea is to allow you to express yourself in the most raw way and let go of the inhibitions.”

Ms Peillon said she had ­noticed the more people came, the more they let themselves go, and said the benefit was it ­allowed people to have more confidence in their body and themself.

“I think it’s terrific to be in tune with your body, and to be able to do that surrounded by like-minded people is a special thing,” she said.

“The body is here to play with, and it’s there for you to listen. It’s telling you things and allowing the music to speak to you, and through the movement, you’re listening to what your body needs.”

The music ranges from a mostly electronic playlist, to fan-favourites and theme night requests — “the ’80s nights went crazy,” Ms Peillon said.

“I’ve also had live musicians come in — we had a drummer come in and play a session which is something we incorporate a bit as well.”

The sessions run weekly at the Wooloweyah Hall each Thursday at 6.30pm, with people encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early. Cost is $10.