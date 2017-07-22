21°
News

Finding a president is everybody's business: Goodger

Matthew Elkerton
| 22nd Jul 2017 8:00 AM
ON THE DRIVE: CRCA patron Darren Goodger said cricket in the Clarence is at a great place with more than 33 at the AGM this week.
ON THE DRIVE: CRCA patron Darren Goodger said cricket in the Clarence is at a great place with more than 33 at the AGM this week. Debrah Novak

CRICKET: While the Clarence River Cricket Association has been left without a president, a strong roll-up to the association's annual general meeting on Thursday night has patron Darren Goodger in good spirits.

More than 30 representatives from all six CRCA clubs and GDSC Premier League affiliates Harwood attended the meeting at the Grafton District Services Club which was chaired by Goodger after former president Tom Kroehnert vacated the position after three years in the chair.

An emotional Kroehnert thanked those in attendance and spoke of the successful culture in Clarence cricket which has set the association apart from its contemporaries in recent seasons.

The meeting was unsuccessful in finding a replacement for Kroehnert with the position remaining vacated and an extraordinary delegates meeting set down for two weeks time to find a suitable candidate.

Clarence River Cricket Association patron Darren Goodger.
Clarence River Cricket Association patron Darren Goodger. Bill North

But with secretary Judy Disson, vice-president Tim Kinnane and treasurer John Blanch all re-standing in their committee roles, Goodger said it was not the end of the world for cricket.

"The world goes on and cricket does not stop just because you do not have a president,” Goodger said. "This is not an unprecedented circumstance either, the association has been in this position before.

"I actually think cricket is in a great position here. To have 33 people at an AGM is a phenomenal response and it shows people are committed to cricket in this region. The game is in a really healthy state.”

Six people were nominated for the position of president but all declined the appointment. Goodger said it was a role that everyone cannot ignore.

HIGH CHANCE: Reigning two-time emcee of the year Derek Woods (right) was a rumoured chance at becoming president of the CRCA but declined the nomination.
HIGH CHANCE: Reigning two-time emcee of the year Derek Woods (right) was a rumoured chance at becoming president of the CRCA but declined the nomination. Matthew Elkerton

"Finding a president is everybody's business,” he said. "It is not a task that should be left to the few.

"It is not unnatural to have people unsure of the role, they are thinking about winter sports and these types of meetings can surprise people with how early they happen.”

Goodger was once again nominated as a CRCA patron along with long-term patron Brian Hall, Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons and former topline Clarence cricketer Ron Hockey.

The association took time out to make special mention of the late Max Godbee who in his role at The Daily Examiner helped promote the sport to the highest degree.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  agm clarence river cricket association committee crca cricket darren goodger tom kroehnert

