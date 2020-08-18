Fine food part of Peach Farm’s flavour

Images from The Peach Farm - one of Daily Examiner Clarence Favourite Feeds contenders. Photos from @minyarose - www.minyarose.com.au

FOR Edwina Cameron and her family, life on the farm is something they almost take for granted.

So they were surprised at the reaction when they opened up their slice of farm life to the public.

"It's something different; we were quite surprised - we've always been farmers and been on the land with lots of animals," she said.

"When we decided to open it up with the peach picking, we were overwhelmed with how much interest and the need there was for this in Clarence Valley."

With the opportunity to get up close and personal with the animals proving popular, they opened a cafe at the end of May, offering baked goods and a range of meals that have proved popular.

"Everything is home-baked, and we have cakes, slices, sausage rolls, with vegan and gluten-free choices, " she said.

"We also serve a choice of four meals, a lunch or a breakfast from when we open at 9am.

"Our most popular one is our avo fix - it's avocado and marinated goats cheese on wood-fired Ashby sourdough."

Despite their location beside the Pacific Highway at Mororo, Ms Cameron said 90 per cent of business was from locals who travelled to their farm.

"I think a major attraction is the animals, they come here to see them, and they can stop and have a feed," she said.

"The mums and dads, they can have some family time out here. They can have a time out, while the kids are running around playing with the rabbits, guinea pigs or ducks.

"They're not sitting inside worrying the kids will break something, and people can stay as long as they like. We get families here for three hours."

Ms Cameron said she believed the friendly service that was provided by her family and staff helped make the farm successful.

"It's all a package. We come out and chat to the people that come out, and we are all about friendly service," she said.

"We don't work on the cafe side of it, but we are more public relations. We chat to everyone, provide that education and information, and I think that's another thing that keeps people coming back."