Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man who streaked through Airlie Beach main street fined $1000.
Man who streaked through Airlie Beach main street fined $1000. serggn
Crime

Fine for streaker at fire

by Monique Preston
5th Nov 2018 5:13 PM

A MAN who stripped naked and ran down Airlie Beach's main street while a nearby building was engulfed in flames, has been fined $1000.

Zachariah James Guilfoyle, 23, of Airlie Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful exposure and committing public nuisance within the vicinity of licensed premises.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Guilfoyle stripped naked and ran down the street from near Boom nightclub to near Base Backpackers at about 12.20am on October 20.

Mr Beamish said at the time, police were attending the fire which had required people to be evacuated into the street.

The court was told Guilfoyle had to be wrestled to the ground by police after his run.

Guilfoyle's solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had been drinking heavily that night and he could not recall why he acted in this way.

"The concerning aspect is police were tied up at the time and he drew them away from that," Mr Yarrow said.

In fining Guilfoyle, magistrate Simon Young told him he needed to "reconsider your relationship with alcohol".

"It was incredibly stupid and potentially incredibly dangerous," Mr Young said.

No conviction was recorded against Guilfoyle by the court.

airlie beach court fire naked run proserpine magistrates court streaker
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    premium_icon Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

    Politics The use of ground penetrating radar at an indigenous cemetery is turning helping solve the community solve some old issues.

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

    Weather Better get out the air conditioner. It’s going to be a sticky one

    • 6th Nov 2018 7:36 AM
    DA filed for new showroom to meet dealership demands

    premium_icon DA filed for new showroom to meet dealership demands

    News Ken Casson Motors needs upgrade to meet Mazda requirements

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Local Partners