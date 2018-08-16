FINE NINE: Swift team gearing up for world challenge

GOING THE DISTANCE: The nine SwiftMultisport Yamba team members that have qualified for the upcoming ITU World Triathlon Championships on the Gold Coast.

TRIATHLON: It has been a long road to the ITU World Triathlon Championships for the team at SwiftMultisport Yamba - for some, it has been thousands of kilometres.

Members of the program travelled interstate and across Bass Strait chasing elusive qualifying points to be part of the Australian triathlon team.

It has all come to fruition for Swift coach Darren Adams, with nine members of the program set to line up on the Gold Coast next month.

"We had nine people try out for the team and all nine of them have qualified,” he said.

"I am very proud as a coach. We have people who only started in triathlon two years ago and now they are going to compete against the world.”

Adams is among the nine team members to qualify, the others being Alison Brown, Demi Gavin, Veronica Baker, Khali Seymour, Jason Culton, David Lovell, David Fleming and Brendan Wall.

The journey of qualification began a year ago this weekend with the first qualifying event in Townsville, and since then members have chased points in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and across the west coast.

Only the top 20 competitors in each division across Australia qualified for the World Championships, and with hundreds all aiming at those spots, Adams understands just how good it is to see a small town on the NSW north coast achieve.

"People don't get into triathlon just to compete on the world stage, but it is a nice bonus after all the work they have put in,” he said.

"We have been training close to six days a week, about 10-15 hours every week, right through the past year.

"We mix it up with sessions focussing on all three disciplines alone, plus a few combined sessions as well as strength training. It is very full-on and all these guys have taken on the challenge.”

Adams himself will be among the 5000 participants from 45 nations competing next month and said the nerves had begun to kick in.

The first event of the season, the inaugural Ballina Triathlon, will be hosted by NXsports next weekend and Adams and his team will use it as a warm-up for the World Champs.

"Only two of our nine competitors can't make that event, but the rest of us will be going full tilt at it,” he said.

"It is starting to get a little bit nerve-racking. The team jerseys began arriving this week and the start list just came out as well. To see all those names, and different nations, it sort of makes you realise just how big this event will be.”

The SwiftMultisport team will be joined by fellow Clarence Valley Triathlon Club members Kim and Brian Elvery, Ray Hunt and Tara Lennon at the championships.

The championships will be held on the Gold Coast from September 12-16.

OUR FINE NINE

