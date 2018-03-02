FINE WINE: Chard spearheads Tucabia onslaught

Brad Chard is a blur of motion as he runs in to bowl for Tucabia in Premier League cricket at McKittrick Park.

CRICKET: There are plenty of things Brad Chard has been compared to, but few have used the terms fine wine.

But just like a bottle of Grange, the Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel captain has only improved in recent seasons and is a big reason the side is in with a shot at the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League minor-premiership.

Chard knows what it takes to win a game of cricket. It was one of the reasons that saw him join the Australian Under-19s side to tour India as a 17-year-old in 2011.

With already so much Premier League experience under his belt, it is hard to believe the seamer is only 24, but his co-conspirator Chris Adamson knows there is still a young bull hiding under that bushy beard.

"He is absolutely on fire this season, I am just out there playing a support role,” Adamson said. "I love bowling in a partnership with him.

"A couple of years ago, all the pressure was on me to get early break throughs but I don't feel that at all anymore.

"Sometimes you can see he just has this determination and will to shoulder the responsibility. He will go and go and go until he can't anymore. But he can also pick when he comes into the attack because he knows he has blokes there backing him up.”

Chard has been at his best this season, leading the Premier League bowlers with 37 wickets for the year, 10 more than his nearest rival who happens to be his partner in crime.

In those 37 wickets, he has four five-wicket hauls, with the fourth being brought up last weekend in the first innings against Coutts Crossing.

Chard and Adamson both finished with five wickets after bowling out Coutts Crossing for 71. Tucabia went on to mount 2-115 declared before putting Coutts Crossing back into bat with half an hour left in the day.

Coutts Crossing are two wickets down in the second innings and still trail by 14 runs with an outright decision on the cards.

If Tucabia can secure the outright they will take the minor premiership no matter the other results tomorrow. That is why the mission is simple for their two lead seamers.

"We are going to have to go for the jugular,” Adamson said. "We will be trying to rip through them as quick as possible.

"We should have had them out for a lot less last weekend except for a great effort from young Ryley Cropper. That could happen again. All it will take is for one of their batsmen to get in to us, put us off our lines and lengths and then all the good work will be undone.

"We need to take quick wickets to make sure the total we have to chase doesn't get too far away from us.”

With possible showers predicted for the weekend Tucabia does have an advantage after securing the first innings victory last weekend.

All other final round clashes were washed out last week, with matches between GDSC Easts and Harwood and Brothers and South Services to be played as limited overs games this week.