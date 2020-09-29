Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

Aisling Brennan
29th Sep 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWEED Byron Police are continuing to find people in the region disregarding COVID-19 public health orders.

Officers attended an unauthorised protest in Byron Bay about 11am on September 5.

It's alleged a 45-year-old man failed to move-on as directed by police.

 

 

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with failing to comply with the requirements of a public health order.

Tyagarah Beach in Byron Shire is a clothes optional beach and a popular spot for nude beachgoers. Picture: Adam Head
Tyagarah Beach in Byron Shire is a clothes optional beach and a popular spot for nude beachgoers. Picture: Adam Head

Meanwhile, police were called to Tyagarah Beach after complaints were received about a party taking place around 7.30am on September 27.

Officers from Tweed/Byron attended and located more than 20 people at the party.

Police were told approximately 500 people had attended the party the evening before.

Three people were issued $1000 PINs for failing to comply requirement public health order.

coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirustweed covid 19 editors picks tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RELAX: Trainer looks for calmer approach to second win

        Premium Content RELAX: Trainer looks for calmer approach to second win

        Horses After a jumpy start to career, Everson looks for horse to settle at Grafton races

        IN COURT: 17 people in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 17 people in court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today

        Coffs trainer Sally Taylor saddles up ‘frustrating mare’

        Premium Content Coffs trainer Sally Taylor saddles up ‘frustrating mare’

        Horses COFFS trainers are riding their strongest ever calendar year.

        Warning signs ignored before baby girl’s death

        Warning signs ignored before baby girl’s death

        News Baby girl’s south South Grafton death followed several reports to FACS: Inquest