Finishing touches continue for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on Monday on local roads in the Northern Rivers.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway and local roads from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 February for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From Monday, there will be up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between the new bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater and Devils Pulpit to carry out property access, landscape maintenance and finishing work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to five days of work on the Pacific Highway between Maclean and Glenugie to carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h at times between 7am and 6pm.

The U-turn bay for southbound motorists near Tuckombil Road, Woodburn will be temporarily closed on Monday between 7am and 6pm. The next available U-turn is about one kilometre south.

The U-turn bay for northbound motorists near Swan Bay New Italy Road, New Italy will be temporarily closed from Monday for three days between 7am and 6pm. The next available U-turn is about two kilometres north.

On Friday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway between Coolgardie and Pimlico to carry out inspections. Motorists can expect traffic control and reduced speed limits at times between 7am and 6pm.

Also on Friday, finishing work will be carried out on the northbound carriageway of the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit. Motorist can expect lane closures, traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be five days of work on Broadwater-Evans Head Road, Broadwater and Woodburn-Evans Head Road, Woodburn to carry out fencing and private access work. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be five days of work on Tuckombil Road, Woodburn and Redgate, Turners and Nardi roads, New Italy to carry out pavement maintenance and private access work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be two days of work at Maclean interchange to carry out landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect traffic control and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

On Thursday, there will be one day of work on Watson Street, Woodburn to carry out survey work. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages between 7am and 6pm.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.