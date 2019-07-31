Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mum and child flee home after cat sets fire to kitchen

by Kate Christian
31st Jul 2019 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER and her three-year-old child were forced to flee a Canberra house after their family cat set the kitchen on fire.

The pair were woken by the smoke alarm before sunrise on Tuesday morning and quickly evacuated their Richardson home.

 

Emma Rhodes and Brent Lavis with their cat Belle, who started a fire in their kitchen. Picture: ABC NEWS
Emma Rhodes and Brent Lavis with their cat Belle, who started a fire in their kitchen. Picture: ABC NEWS

 

"I saw smoke and I absolutely panicked because my three-year-old was asleep and it was so thick," Emma Rhodes told the ABC.

"You couldn't see through it at all."

Fire and Rescue crews arrived to find a small kitchen fire that had ignited from the stove top.

After investigating the cause, firefighters discovered the resident cat had knocked a roll of plastic wrap onto the touch-sensitive stove, sending the kitchen up in smoke, and they are urging residents to lock their stovetop sensors and switches.

Ambulance crews assessed the mother and child at the scene and the pair were not taken to hospital.

Belle the cat did not suffer any injuries from the blaze, but it believed to have used up one of her nine lives.

More Stories

cat editors picks family fire home kitchen

Top Stories

    We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    premium_icon We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    News There is far more than footy and the pub for young adults in the Clarence to meet new people, create friendships

    Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    premium_icon Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    News Bowling club looking to broaden horizons

    Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    premium_icon Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    News Problem highlighted during National Homelessness Week

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    AFL The reason behind the Tiger's wearing yellow this weekend.