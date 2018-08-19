Fire breaks out in Grafton CBD

FIRE crews responded to a grassfire in the Grafton CBD on Sunday evening during an eventful day of fire activity in the district.

The fire broke out next to the railway track behind the Grafton Library carpark near Pound St.

Karla Hubbard and her family witnessed the fire and proceeded to dial 000 at about 5.35pm.

"We were walking out of the Grafton Mall onto Pound St when my daughter pointed out the fire," she said.

"It was only small at that point, about four metres across, right on the fence between the library carpark and the rail line.

"I walked over and there were no people around. It was really very close to the back of the Tradelink yard and their stock.

Fire crews quickly brought the Grafton CBD fire under control. Karla Hubbard

"I rang 000 and reported the fire and waited for them to arrive. The fire grew rapidly, racing up the embankment to the tracks and moved towards Prince St.

"The fire truck arrived within about four minutes and had the fire under control quickly.

"It was a bit of a worry being right in the middle of town, so close to businesses and homes, but the firies did a fantastic job."

FIRE THREATENS JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTRE

EARLIER in the day debris which caught alight on a Swallow Rd, South Grafton property put adjacent Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre under immediate threat as uncontrolled flames moved towards the facility.

Debris well alight on a Swallow Rd, South Grafton property adjacent to Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre at 1.20pm on Sunday, 19th August, 2018. Bill North

The blaze was well alight and had crossed into the Acmena grounds when the first fire crews arrived at the scene at about 1.20pm.

"South Grafton pumper along with Grafton pumper and hazmat tanker, Urunga hazmat, Sawtell hazmat and Woolgoolga hazmat responded just after 1pm today, to this bushfire in Swallow Road, South Grafton," Fire and Rescue NSW South Grafton posted on its Facebook page.

"Grass and logs were well alight on arrival. Pumper trucks left after a few hours, but the hazmat tankers could be there for some time."

The blaze was brought under control with no visible damage to buildings, with several fire trucks still in attendance at 5.45pm.

FIRE OPPOSITE SOUTH GRAFTON HOTEL

RESIDENTS were concerned when a fire started at the base of a large tree opposite the Royal Hotel in South Grafton on Saturday.

The Daily Examiner is awaiting response from NSW Fire and Rescue Grafton, and Coffs Clarence Police in relation to all three fires.