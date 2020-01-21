Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
Travel

Fire breaks out near major airport

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2020 8:05 PM

A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport.

Authorities were called to a factory that had caught fire on Coward Street in Mascot at about 7pm.

Airport fire crews were called to fuel storage depots next to the tarmac after 7pm today after a factory on Coward Street in Mascot went up in flames.

Authorities have more than 18 crews on the ground made up of 70 fire fighters rushing to put out the blaze at the two storey warehouse.

It's believed the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

People on social media say they can see smoke from the fire from as far away as Cremorne Point on the city's north shore.

 

 

 

News.com.au has contacted the airport for comment.

More to come

 

fire qantas sydney airport travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT PROPERTY: Blink and you’ll miss it

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Blink and you’ll miss it

        News Did Yamba just witness the fastest land sale in history?

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Mum, restaurateur and chef killed in shocking road crash

        premium_icon Mum, restaurateur and chef killed in shocking road crash

        News Bellingen triple fatal road crash victims names.

        • 21st Jan 2020 7:08 PM
        CLASSY KNOCK: McDonald lights up at the SCG

        premium_icon CLASSY KNOCK: McDonald lights up at the SCG

        Cricket Naomi bagged a huge total in the conference final to help her side to the big dance...