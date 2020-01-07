Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

Andrew Stevenson is awaiting sentencing on a number of dishonesty charges.

A SENTENCING assessment report will be prepared on a man who impersonated a NSW Rural Fire Service officer.

Andrew Geoffrey Stevenson, 36, from Koonorigan, was granted bail before Christmas and is awaiting sentencing on a host of crimes.

He was excused from appearing before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Defence barrister Megan Cusack, who was representing Stevenson, said some guilty pleas had been indicated at her client's last court appearance, and had been pending prosecution consideration.

Stevenson is now scheduled to be sentenced in March for those offences.

This includes impersonating an organisation officer to exercise a function, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, not obtaining a NSW licence after three months, wilfully swearing falsely in an affidavit and two counts of publishing false or misleading material to obtain an advantage.

The prosecution withdrew charges of attempt to register or renew registration by a false statement, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, knowingly possessing an incorrect vehicle identity plate and two counts of acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.

During an earlier appearance in December, barrister Peter O'Connor told the court Stevenson's charges arose from misunderstandings.

He told the court at that time the defendant had hoped to launch a private business, known as "NSW Bush Fire Brigades", to help landowners with hazard reduction burns.

Stevenson is due to be sentenced before Lismore Local Court on March 2.