BREAKING: Fire closes highway in both directions

AN OUT of control fire has losed the Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions.

A truck has caught fire on the Gibraltar Range, causing traffic to halt in both directions.

Motorists are now unable to travel between Glen Innes and Grafton on the Gwydir Highway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Motorists can consider using the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way instead, but will need to allow plenty of extra travel time.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.