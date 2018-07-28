Fire consumes popular wedding location
OFFICIALS believe they know what was behind the fire thought to be responsible for destroying a well-known Northern Rivers wedding and function centre south-east of Lismore yesterday.
The Serendip Plantations Function Centre on Rous Rd at Rous Mill was burnt to the ground on Friday afternoon.
New South Wales Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently on-site gathering evidence for a report to the Coroner.
