Fire consumes popular wedding location

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Goonellabah, including HAZMAT, Alstonville as well as Ballina Fire Station are assisting NSW Rural Fire Service at a fire in Rous.

Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Goonellabah, including HAZMAT, Alstonville as well as Ballina Fire Station are assisting NSW Rural Fire Service at a fire in Rous. Fire and Rescue NSW Goonellabah

OFFICIALS believe they know what was behind the fire thought to be responsible for destroying a well-known Northern Rivers wedding and function centre south-east of Lismore yesterday.

The Serendip Plantations Function Centre on Rous Rd at Rous Mill was burnt to the ground on Friday afternoon.

New South Wales Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently on-site gathering evidence for a report to the Coroner.

Read here for more on the fire and the fate of the school buildings next door.