Fire crews attend two incidents in Grafton

FIRE crews were called to two incidents on Grafton streets this afternoon after smoke was seen billowing from airconditioning vents.

Grafton Fire and Rescue Captain Gary Reardon said his crew was called to the scene at Clarence Medical Imaging on Fitzroy St at around 2pm Friday afternoon where staff had already evacuated the building.

“When brigades have arrived, we conducted investigations,” he said.

“Fire and rescue crews with breathing apparatus made entry to the building and began investigating access the roof space.”

Almost immediately afterwards, both Grafton and South Grafton crews attended a similar incident at Good Price Pharmacy on Prince St.

“Our hazmat team and 307 from South Grafton was at the Imaging incident and then responded to Prince St Grafton, where there was report of smoke in the building there and it turned out to be another air conditioning unit located on the roof of the premises,” Capt Reardon said.

“Once all staff had been evacuated from that store and stores either side… crews made entry and gained access to roof space and confirmed it was airconditioning unit that had been giving off smoke.”

Capt Reardon said amount of moisture in the air due to a burst of rain could have been the cause of the incidents.