Fire crews battle South Grafton blaze

FIRE crews have extinguished a blaze in South Grafton in just minutes.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Paul Danvas said when crews arrived the shed was well and truly "alight" but it took "less than five minutes" to contain the fire.

The crew were called to the the blaze in the shed attached to an abandoned service station at the entrance to the Gwydir Highway after a passing truck driver called it in just before 5.45pm.

Mr Danvas said it appeared the perpetrators had broken into the building and stacked wood at the entrance before setting it alight.

Police are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.