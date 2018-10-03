Fire crews battle South Grafton grass fire

CREWS from Grafton and South Grafton Fire and Rescue NSW as well as the RFS were called to a grass fire that was burning out of control in South Grafton this afternoon.

The fire began around 3pm this afternoon near Tyson St, South Grafton.

Initial reports indicate the fire burned around 25ha of grassland before being brought under control.

The fire also caused traffic delays on Tyson St, as the flames leapt across the road. Swallow Rd is currently closed as a result of the blaze.