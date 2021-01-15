Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Fire crews calls called to cat stuck 30m up tree

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 11:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN AN ironic case, emergency services have been called to rescue a cat from a tree.

Just before 10pm on Thursday night, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Lowood with reports of a cat stuck in a tree.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed one crew attended the scene on Reinbotts Road.

She said the cat was about 30 metres up a tree.

“We used a ladder to get the cat and it was returned to the owner,” she said.

The spokeswoman said it was not uncommon for fire crews to respond to cats stuck in trees.

cat in tree qfes qld
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bizarre open letter says Arkan a ‘victim’ in blueberry case

        Premium Content Bizarre open letter says Arkan a ‘victim’ in blueberry case

        News Bizarre open letter claims to be from Arkan’s ‘ex-wife’

        DV brute used frying pan to beat partner, kicked family dog

        Premium Content DV brute used frying pan to beat partner, kicked family dog

        Crime A 31-year-old man faced court this week charged with hitting his partner over the...

        IN COURT: Three people to face Maclean Court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Three people to face Maclean Court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in criminal court today

        Online fraud: Warrants issued for multiple alleged offences

        Online fraud: Warrants issued for multiple alleged offences

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted for multiple...