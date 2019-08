A grassfire on the side of the Grafton rail tracks

LOCAL fire crews have been kept busy on call-outs over the past two days.

On Sunday, the Grafton 306 brigade was called out to a grassfire near the side of the rail tracks near the Grafton CBD.

Police were called to help with traffic control while the fire was quickly extinguished.

Later, at 6pm, both the Grafton 306 and South Grafton 307 fire crews were called to a building fire in South Grafton.

The blaze was brought under control in a short time.