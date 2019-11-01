Fire crews make headway with bushfire near Wooli
FIREFIGHTERS have made the most of milder conditions overnight as they look to contain the Colletts Crossing fire at Wooli.
The fire has so far burned out around 5200ha, and crews are hoping to have the fire contained ahead of forecast warm temperatures over the weekend, and thunderstorm activity early next week
Today Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews carried out backburning on the eastern and western sides of the fire.
Backburning will continue tonight and into tomorrow, with fire crews aiming to have the fire contained by tomorrow evening.
Crews have been supported by water bombing aircraft and heavy plant equipment.
Parts of Yuraygir National Park are closed and will remain closed for at least the next few weeks.
Across the Clarence Valley local government area there are 11 fires burning, with more in adjoining areas. As a result smoke has been widespread across the region, and that is expected to persist into next week.
RFS crews across the Clarence Vallley are working to contain the fires ahead of forecast warm temperatures over the weekend, where winds are expected to reach 20-30km/h from the north to north-east.
Thunderstorm activity is also forecast for Monday and Tuesday next week.
Advice
- Report unattended fires to triple-0
- Prepare or update your bushfire survival plan now at www.myfireplan.com.au
- Updates on this fire are also available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling 1800 679 737.
- For more information on road conditions or closures, call NSW RMS on 131 700 or visit www.livetraffic.com
- For more information on closures of National Parks associated with this fire, please visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au