Fire crews have made progress in their efforts to contain the Colletts Crossing fire.
News

Fire crews make headway with bushfire near Wooli

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Nov 2019 4:30 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have made the most of milder conditions overnight as they look to contain the Colletts Crossing fire at Wooli.

The fire has so far burned out around 5200ha, and crews are hoping to have the fire contained ahead of forecast warm temperatures over the weekend, and thunderstorm activity early next week

Today Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews carried out backburning on the eastern and western sides of the fire.

Backburning will continue tonight and into tomorrow, with fire crews aiming to have the fire contained by tomorrow evening.

Crews have been supported by water bombing aircraft and heavy plant equipment.

Parts of Yuraygir National Park are closed and will remain closed for at least the next few weeks.

Across the Clarence Valley local government area there are 11 fires burning, with more in adjoining areas. As a result smoke has been widespread across the region, and that is expected to persist into next week.

RFS crews across the Clarence Vallley are working to contain the fires ahead of forecast warm temperatures over the weekend, where winds are expected to reach 20-30km/h from the north to north-east.

Thunderstorm activity is also forecast for Monday and Tuesday next week.

Advice

bushfire rfs rural fire service wooli
Grafton Daily Examiner

