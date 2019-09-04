Fire crews on alert to fight more devastating blazes

Clarence Valley crews are preparing for what could very quickly become a dire situation.

Clarence Valley crews are preparing for what could very quickly become a dire situation. Casino Rural Fire Brigade

CONDITIONS ideal to spark devastating blazes have hit the Clarence Valley, and will only worsen in the coming days.

Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley district manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said conditions are "extremely dry”, with ground moisture levels exceeding severe.

"It doesn't take much effort for fire to take hold,” he said.

The RFS has declared very high fire danger today, with the same forecast for tomorrow and severe fire danger expected for Friday which means a total fire ban.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast Friday to reach 35 degrees with northwesterly winds reaching 30-40km/h in the evening and very low humidity.

A cool change is expected to come through on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 20s, but Supt Watts said cooler weather doesn't mean fire danger has abated.

He said fire brigades throughout the Valley are working to ensure they have enough volunteers over the coming days to cope with what could very quickly become a dire situation.

Permits remain suspended since the spate of fires broke out last month, with some exceptions.

Supt Watts said landowners who have had any fires burning recently must ensure they have been completely extinguished.

"Refrain from any activity that has the potential to cause a fire,” Supt Watts said.

Grinding, welding in paddocks and driving tractors through long grass in the peak heat of the day have the potential to spark a blaze.

"If you see any fire dial 00 immediately. If it turns out to be nothing, I'd rather have tankers turn up and check it out than cross our fingers and hope,” Supt Watts said.

A fire broke out at Persimmon Cl, west of Glenreagh on Tuesday afternoon and aircraft were sent to contain the blaze which remains under control.

Next weekend fire brigades from Grafton, Copmanhurst, Glenugie, Gulmarrad, Angourie and Woombah will take part in the nationwide RFS Get Ready weekend.

Supt Watts said the event was an opportunity for community members to meet the volunteers who fight to save their homes and lives, as well as ask any burning questions about fire safety.

Stay up to date with the Fires Near Me app or visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.