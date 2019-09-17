Fire crews respond to blaze in South Grafton

FIRE: South Grafton Fire and Rescue responded to a call this afternoon.

A FIRE crew has responded to a blaze in a South Grafton building this afternoon.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at the old Clarence Valley community library on Spring St around 4pm with smoke billowing from the building as a burnt in a small storage room on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

Captain Paul Danvers said the fire had "obviously been deliberately lit".

ALIGHT: The old Clarence Valley Community Library on Spring St was on fire this afternoon.

"Crews arrived and the storage room was on fire. They got to work with their breathing apparatus with a line of 38 hose and extinguished it."

Building owner Harj Dosanjh said this wasn't the first time an accident of this nature had occurred.

He said there had been at least "10 incidents in the last six months" of the building being set alight.

Police were also on the scene.