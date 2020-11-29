Fire crews respond to Munro Island fire

RURAL Fire Service and National Parks and Wildlife firefighters have responded to a fire on Munro Island near Lawrence this morning.

According to RFS Fires Near Me the bushfire started around 10.20am and is currently out of control.

The Munro Island Nature Reserve, which includes all of Munro Island, is located in the Clarence River near the township of Lawrence and is about 27 hectares in size.

Currently in the Clarence Valley there are five active bushfires, with the Munro Island fire the only one out of control. All fires are currently at Advice warning level.

A total fire ban is currently in place for the Far North Coast Fire Area, which includes the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

Total fire ban rules:

• A total fire ban means no fires out in the open.

• A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing.

• During a total fire ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.

• General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.

• All fire permits suspended.

• Report fires to triple-0.