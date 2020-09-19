Menu
Fire crews respond to South Grafton blaze

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
19th Sep 2020 10:12 PM
EMERGENCY services have responded to a fire at Bunnings South Grafton this evening.

Just before 5:30pm, Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Grafton responded to reports of a pallet fire at Bunnings Warehouse, South Grafton.

After they arrived crews called for more resources to assist with the incident, after noticing large volumes of smoke and multiple pallets of paint were on fire.

Firefighters on scene worked quickly to extinguish the fire and stop any spread, however there has been some damage to the building.

All staff and customers were evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported, however NSW Police and NSW Ambulance were also on scene.

Grafton Daily Examiner

