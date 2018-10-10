Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Exclusion zone put in place around Dalby structure fire

Matthew Newton
by
10th Oct 2018 2:22 PM

UPDATE: Authorities have setup a 400m exclusion zone around a structure fire burning in Napier St, Dalby. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on the scene, with multiple on the way. 

The spokeswoman said the structure was fully involved and that the 400m exclusion zone had been put in place because firefighters believed there could be gas bottles inside the building. 

Dalby State High School has been placed in lockdown as a safety precaution, due to its proximity to the fire. 

Fire in Napier St, Dalby. 10/10/18
Fire in Napier St, Dalby. 10/10/18 Megan Masters

EARLIER: Fire crews have arrived at the scene of a structure fire in Napier St, Dalby. 

The fire was called in around 1pm. 

Police are closing Bunya St and Napier Sts, near the blaze, as firefighters believe the structure is filled with gas bottles. 

Witnesses say authorities are setting up an exclusion zone around the blaze. 

More to come. 

Structure fire in Napier St, Dalby. 10/10/18
Structure fire in Napier St, Dalby. 10/10/18 Sarah Williams
 
editors picks qfes toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Emu killed on Brooms Head Rd sparks speed limit call

    Emu killed on Brooms Head Rd sparks speed limit call

    Environment An endangered coastal emu was killed by a vehicle this week on the Clarence floodplain, weeks after residents highlighted the need for lower speed limits

    • 10th Oct 2018 2:51 PM
    ULMARA POOL: 'We will put in the work'

    premium_icon ULMARA POOL: 'We will put in the work'

    Council News Schools, nursing homes willing to bring business to Ulmarra Pool

    Business confidence down, unemployment up

    premium_icon Business confidence down, unemployment up

    Business Confidence down and unemployment up compared with neighbours.

    • 10th Oct 2018 1:30 PM
    CRICKET: Clubs struggle to fill sides for opening round

    premium_icon CRICKET: Clubs struggle to fill sides for opening round

    Cricket ANNUAL headaches hit cricket club selection panels.

    Local Partners