Fire crews to work through the night battling blaze

Rural Fire Service aircraft try to bring a bush fire under control near Whiteman Creek. Contributed

CLARENCE Valley Rural Fire Service crews are expected to work through the night to contain a 321ha blaze near Whiteman Creek.

Fire crews first responded to the fire around 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, but with strong north-westerly winds hampering the efforts of firefighters the bush fire quickly grew to a watch and act alert level by 3pm.

The fire managed to jump Clarence Way, forcing the closure of a number of roads in the Whiteman Creek area and residents near the vicinity of Whiteman Creek Rd and Clarence Way were advised to enact their bushfire plan..

OUT OF CONTROL: Aerial footage of the large bush fire burning near Whiteman Creek on Friday afternoon. NSW Rural Fire Service/Facebook

RFS Clarence Valley District manager Superintendent Stuart Watts said by late afternoon conditions had improved, as 24 ground crews worked to contain the fire, with assistance provided by aerial bombers including the RFA large aerial tanker 737.

"Conditions slightly moderated on Friday afternoon, and I believe we've got enough resources out there to combat the fire if it moves towards homes, but nothing is under direct threat," he said.

"We still have aircraft and other fire resources on the ground and we will be working through the night and into tomorrow with the aim of bringing this fire under control."

RFS aircraft in action. Contributed

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said several homes in the area were under threat earlier in the day before they were saved by RFS Clarence Valley District crews.