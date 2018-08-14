Fire crews united as fire season starts early

HAZY: Smoke from a nearby bushfire caused some visibility issues on the Pacific Highway near Four Mile Lane.

HAZY: Smoke from a nearby bushfire caused some visibility issues on the Pacific Highway near Four Mile Lane. Jarrard Potter

IT DOESN'T matter to community members who turns up to fight the fire, as long as someone does.

The ongoing, strong relationship between the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW in the Clarence Valley has become even more important in the past few weeks with Grafton Fire and Rescue reporting a rise in the number of fires it has responded to outside the city limits.

Station officer Col Drayton said the unit had responded to at least two to three fires outside Grafton city each week in the past few months to assist the Rural Fire Service in protecting properties from fire, including one at Lawrence.

"The bushfire danger period has been brought forward two months. I can't remember that ever happening,” Mr Drayton said.

When they respond to fires outside of the the Grafton Fire and Rescue area, Mr Drayton said crews often focus on the fire-threatened structures, so RFS can do its job and concentrate on the bush or grass fires.

"We usually go, and then we work together with the RFS,” he said.

"But as soon as we can leave, we do - our main priority is the town.

"We engage in as much training with them as possible... we liaise with local management to come up with ways to keep our lines of communication open. We talk about strategy and stay up to date with their predictions.”

Mr Drayton said they'd received a letter from residents on Old Tenterfield Rd, whose property they responded to with the RFS in mid-July, thanking them for the support of both services and all the volunteers and paid firefighters who attended.

He added that he planned to let everyone read the letter at training to be held last night.

"It builds up a bit of pride and makes us realise that people really appreciate what we are doing,” he said.

"Most people are very grateful at the time, but quite often we don't hear from them after that.”

Brett Ryan, Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service operations officer, said there was an expectation within the community that a fire truck will turn up on scene.

"(What's on the) badge doesn't mean anything,” Mr Ryan said.

"RFS now have a liaison officer in the Fire and Rescue call centre to streamline and facilitate response of a unit to a fire.”

The Clarence Valley RFS centre has had an extremely busy start to the fire season.

"There were days (last week) when we were getting 10 calls a day,” he said.

Of those calls, Mr Ryan said Fire and Rescue also responded to four to six per week.

For more information on fires burning in the Clarence Valley and fire danger ratings visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au