Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin took these photos of a house fire at East Ballina.
Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin took these photos of a house fire at East Ballina.
News

Fire destroys home at Ballina

2nd Apr 2019 7:35 AM

AN EAST Ballina home has been completely destroyed in a fire early this morning.

Residents reported the blaze started around 1.15am.

Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin, who lives nearby, said: "It was horrible to witness someone's home (get destroyed) like that."

The Pine Ave, East Ballina home has been destroyed.
The Pine Ave, East Ballina home has been destroyed. Facebook

It is understood a young family lived in the Pine Ave home but they managed to escape the blaze.

Ms McKellar-McLouglin said it was a chaotic scene as emergency services rushed to evacuate neighbours amid fears the blaze would spread.

"We heard it and ran out whilst calling Triple-0," she said.

"Then I started to wake the neighbours; they were still asleep.

"The homes are way too close together there, plus have units underneath.

"It was (scary) but I was more worried for the (other) people... one resident was an elderly lady that was asleep and didn't wake until I was yelling and she smelt smoke.

"Lucky she had another person in there to help."

Alyson Esler wrote on the Ballina Crime Reports Facebook page: "Very sad for all people involved. One of Pine Avenue's original older homes."

The community is already reacting with offers to help the residents.

Lynette Komidar wrote: "I have a couch if needed. Food etc. Will help if possible."

At this stage it is not known what cause the fire.

More to come.

Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin took these photos of a house fire at East Ballina.
Shannon McKellar-McLoughlin took these photos of a house fire at East Ballina.
east ballina emergency services house fire nsw fire and rescue
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man's 'desperate act' to feed family left him behind bars

    premium_icon Man's 'desperate act' to feed family left him behind bars

    Crime A 'risky' decision to steal from Bunnings backfired for a man who was yesterday sentenced

    Florda road network on the agenda

    premium_icon Florda road network on the agenda

    News Meeting gives community chance to voice concerns

    Grafton Ghosts stalwarts recognised at 2019 season launch

    premium_icon Grafton Ghosts stalwarts recognised at 2019 season launch

    Rugby League Efforts of two club legends rewarded at official event

    Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    premium_icon Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    Politics Up to 10 million Aussies to get tax relief in pre-election Budget