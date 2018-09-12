Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Fire destroys home on quiet CQ street

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Sep 2018 7:24 AM

POLICE are investigating a large blaze that destroyed a Central Highlands house overnight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Emerald home around 11.30pm to reports of a house fire on Downs Ct.

On arrival, the single storey home was fully engulfed in flames with all people accounted for.

A spokesperson from QFES said five crews battled the fire for more than two hours, but it was contained around 12.15am.

Crews remained on scene to dampen hot spots until around 2am before leaving the scene in hands of police.

The remains of the timber and hardy-plank home was declared a crime scene by Queensland Police Service around 2am.

A QPS spokesperson said investigations would continue this morning with scientific crews expected to attend today.

central highlands emerald qfes qps tmbbreakingnews tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    premium_icon RICH FUTURE: Old mine a copper goldmine

    Business EXLPORATIONS of a disused mine site from the early 1900s has unearthed high quantities of high-grade metals.

    Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    premium_icon Clarence MP claims rival shot for a spot on Nats' team

    Politics Gulaptis alleges Shooters and Fishers not Cansdell's first choice

    TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    premium_icon TIME OUT: The solution to Prince St parking dilemna

    Opinion 50 years on and parking in Grafton's CBD remains an unsolved mystery

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    These days it's a family-friendly vibe at Walkers

    Business New owner rings changes at one of South Grafton's iconic hotels

    Local Partners