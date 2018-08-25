FIRE EFFORT: Local businesses come to the rescue

Simone Dunn from Clarence Catering serving fresh coffee at the Central Valley Fire Control Centre.

LOCAL businesses step up to help the exhausted firefighters and volunteers who are risking their lives for our community.

Simone Dunn from Clarence Catering and Tara English from The Little Coffee Trailor are alternating days outside the Central Valley Fire Control Centre whipping up free coffees and beverages.

The RFSA had organised the services with the women providing the services at a discounted rate.

She said the experience has enjoyed the experience she is grateful to have been given the opportunity to provide this service for the volunteers.

While The Daily Examiner was talking to Ms Dunn a volunteer walked past the coffee van and said hello.

Ms Dunn knew his coffee order already off the top of her head.

"Two sugars cap?" she said.

Ms Dunn said she can see how exhausted the emergency services people were when she got there.

"That control room, wow," she said.

Ms English said you get to see what happens there behind the scenes.

"You don't even realise how much goes into it," she said.

"All the volunteers, the control room is busy all the time," she said.

She said from the two days she had been there, she has made about 70 coffees a day.

"They're so exhausted some are up from Sydney, left their families, it's good to appreciate them, realise what they have to sacrificed to be here," she said.

She said she appreciates the opportunity to see what they do and see what they are doing for the community.