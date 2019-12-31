Menu
Former Morning Bulletin deputy editor Christine McKee is currently in the thick of the Victoria bushfires which are surrounding her home of Corryong.
Fire emergency: ‘It’s eerie, like the world has a filter on’

Steph Allen
31st Dec 2019 3:52 PM
AS VICTORIA burns, former deputy editor for The Morning Bulletin, Christine McKee, has been in the thick of it, ­providing a first-hand account of the blazes from her home in Corryong.

Christine moved to Victoria in November to be closer to her family and her new granddaughter, Hadley.

On New Year's Eve, ­bushfires began to encroach on the Victorian town, with ­Victoria Emergency issuing an Emergency Warning for areas between Walwa, south east to Nariel Valley, including ­Corryong and Cudgewa.

"We've been evacuated to the school," Christine said on Tuesday morning.

"The power is out, nearly out of (phone) charge. There are 1000 people at the school.

"They're hoping to have it contained this morning."

 

Two houses had been lost at Cudgewa this morning, a number of homes burnt, and a firefighter had died.

Corryong, which is nestled in a bowl-shape, is surrounded by hills - which are currently glowing orange with fire.

An emergency alert issued to residents advised it was too late to leave and that they should "shelter indoors immediately".

"It's eerie and like the world has a filter on it," Christine said.

"We're safe in town now. But the smoke is thick. It's all around us.

"It's gusty wind and trying to rain and it feels like night but it's morning.

"4000 people at Mallacoota on the beach are being told to go into the water if they hear sirens. That's serious."

 

Christine's daughter's ­partner Jayden had been ­helping the firefighting efforts throughout Monday evening, putting out grass fires all night.

