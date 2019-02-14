FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

Work continues to contain the blaze at Tabulam.

Fire HQ press conference: As they wait, Richmond Police District Acting Superintendent Cameron Lindsay said a recovery centre had been set up for those affected by the fire to provide immediate assistance.

UPDATE 2.30pm: BUSHFIRES at Tabulam and Jennings remain under Watch and Act alert.

The fire burning near the Bruxner Highway, west of Tabulam has burnt more than 4000ha.

Crews are working with landholders to protect property in the areas around Paddys Flat Road, Sugarbag Road and Old Bruxner Road.

Firefighters and aircraft continue to work in the area in an effort to slow the spread of the fire.

NSW RFS advise if you are in the area of Paddys Flat Road, Sugarbag Road and Old Bruxner Road, monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If you are in the area of Tabulam, continue to monitor the situation. Ensure you know what you will do if the situation changes.

Bruxner Highway is open, under reduced speeds. Drive to conditions. The road may close without notice.

The fire burning in the area of Jennings, north of Tenterfield continues to burn on a number of fronts.

On Wednesday afternoon, the fire spread quickly in an easterly direction towards properties between Mount Lindesay Road and the Bruxner Highway, however the immediate threat has eased.

Firefighters continue to work with residents to protect properties in the area.

NSW RFS advise if you are in the area between Mount Lindesay Road and the Bruxner Highway (between Tenterfield and Casino), continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If the fire reaches your property and it is too late to leave, seek shelter immediately and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

An evacuation centre is at Tenterfield Memorial Hall on Molesworth Street.

UPDATE 11.55am: OVERNIGHT, the fire west of Tabulam spread quickly on the north-western edge towards Sugarbag Road. The fire has impacted on a number of properties in this area. Easing conditions has seen the threat to properties in this area reduced.

Firefighters continue to work in the area in an effort to slow the spread of the fire.

NSW Rural Fire Service advise if you are in the area of Sugarbag Road, continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If you are in the area of Old Bruxner Road and Paddys Flat Road and Tabulam, continue to monitor the situation. Ensure you know what you will do if the situation changes.

Bruxner Highway is now open, under reduced speeds. Drive to conditions. The road may close without notice.

On Wednesday afternoon, the fire north of Tenterfield at Jennings spread quickly in an easterly direction towards properties between Mount Lindesay Road and the Bruxner Highway, however the immediate threat has eased.

Firefighters continue to work with residents to protect properties in the area.

The fire continues to burn on a number of fronts.

The immediate threat has eased to properties between Mount Lindesay Road and the Bruxner Highway (between Tenterfield and Casino). If you are in the area, continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If the fire reaches your property and it is too late to leave, seek shelter immediately and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

An evacuation centre is at Tenterfield Memorial Hall on Molesworth Street.

A number of schools are closed today including Tabulam Public School and Drake Public School, Jennings Public School and Wytaliba Public School. For more details visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/practical-help-for-parents-and-carers/student-support/school-safety

Original story: EASING conditions have helped firefighters battling blazes near Tabulam and Jennings, but they continue to work with residents to protect properties in the area.

A fire west of Tabulam continues to burn on the north western edge towards Sugarbag Road, but easing conditions has seen the threat to properties in this area reduced.

NSW RFS said firefighters continue to work in the area in an effort to slow the spread of the fire.

They advise if you are in the area of Sugarbag Road, continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If you are in the area of Old Bruxner Road and Paddys Flat Road and Tabulam, continue to monitor the situation. Ensure you know what you will do if the situation changes.

Bruxner Highway is closed between Tambulam Road and Bruxner Road.

An evacuation centre is being set up at Bonalbo Bowling Club on Woodenbong Road.

A number of schools will be closed on Thursday including Tabulam Public School and Drake Public School.

A fire burning in the area of Jennings, north of Tenterfield has burnt out more than 15,000 hectares.

Easing weather conditions has reduced the immediate threat to properties, but the fire continues to burn on a number of fronts.

NSW RFS advise if you are in the area, continue to monitor conditions and take advice from firefighters on the ground.

If the fire reaches your property and it is too late to leave, seek shelter immediately and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

An evacuation centre is being established at Tenterfield Memorial Hall on Molesworth Street.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking the rfs website , this website, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

