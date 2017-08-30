Fire engulfs five-car garage in Grafton

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

ONE car has been destroyed and four severely damaged in a garage fire at St Joseph's Cowper Children's Home.

Fire and Rescue NSW Grafton captain Garry Reardon said firefighters were confronted with "intense heat and smoke" when they were called to the five-car garage on North St, Grafton, following reports of explosions about 8pm on Tuesday night.

Using breathing apparatus to protect them from the "toxic smoke", the firefighting crew quickly extinguished the blaze.

It is believed the vehicles were all relatively new and belonged to the Cowper Homes Group.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but police are investigating.

Earlier today, Fire and Rescue crews were kept busy when a ride-on lawnmower sparked a grass fire opposite the Junction Hill nursery.

