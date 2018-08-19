FIRE FRONTLINES: Help has arrived

Fire crews are urging residents to have a bush fire evacuation plan ready.

AFTER battling multiple fire fronts for the past several days, today local RFS crews taking a much-needed break.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service reported this morning on their Facebook page that 70 volunteers from Sydney have arrived to assist with combating several blazes across the Clarence Valley.

However, strengthening southerly winds are threatening further flare-ups which could cut short this essential time off for local crews. Here's the latest report on each fire in the Clarence Valley:

BACCARUMBI

Location: 3916 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi

Status: Out of control

Area: 0 hectares at this stage

NYMBOIDA

Location: Melomys Rd, Nymboida

Status: Out of control

Area: 0 hectares at this stage

Location: Goolang Creek, 3520 Armidale Rd, Nymboida

Status: Being controlled

Area: 1544 hectares

GLENREAGH

Location: Sydney Heads, 11 Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos

Status: Being controlled

Area: 1433 hectares

HALFWAY CREEK

Location: Gilmores Lane, Halfway Creek

Status: Out of control

Area: 0 hectares at this stage

BOM BOM

Location: Old Lilypool Rd, Bom Bom

Status: Under control

Area: 199 Hectares

RAMORNIE

Location: Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie

Status: Being controlled

Area: 646 hectares

WOMBAT CREEK

Location: Wombat Creek Rd, Wombat Creek

Status: Being controlled

Area: 347 hectares

SMITH'S CREEK

Location: Coal Ridge, 544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek

Status: Out of control

Area: 170 hectares

MORORO

Location: Claires Rd, Mororo

Status: Under control

Area: 104 hectares

FINE FLOWER

Location: Iron Mountain, 2570 Gorge Rd, Heifer Station

Status: Being controlled

Area: 3852 hectares

Location: Coaldale Rd, Upper Fine Flower

Status: Under control

Area: 413 hectares

BARYULGIL

Location: Mundine Rd, Clarence Way, Baryulgil

Status: Under control

Area: 299 hectares

Location: Lionsville Rd, Baryulgil

Status: Being controlled

Area: 70 hectares

DEEP CREEK

Location: Mt Powapar, 7750 Clarence Way, Deep Creek

Status: Being controlled

Area: 2708 hectares