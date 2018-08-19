Menu
Fire crews are urging residents to have a bush fire evacuation plan ready.
Environment

FIRE FRONTLINES: Help has arrived

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Aug 2018 1:56 PM

AFTER battling multiple fire fronts for the past several days, today local RFS crews taking a much-needed break. 

 

New South Wales Rural Fire Service reported this morning on their Facebook page that 70 volunteers from Sydney have arrived to assist with combating several blazes across the Clarence Valley. 

 

 

However, strengthening southerly winds are threatening further flare-ups which could cut short this essential time off for local crews. Here's the latest report on each fire in the Clarence Valley:

 

BACCARUMBI

Location: 3916 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi

Status: Out of control

Area: 0 hectares at this stage

 

NYMBOIDA

Location: Melomys Rd, Nymboida

Status: Out of control

Area: 0 hectares at this stage

 

Location: Goolang Creek, 3520 Armidale Rd, Nymboida

Status: Being controlled

Area: 1544 hectares

 

GLENREAGH

Location: Sydney Heads, 11 Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos

Status: Being controlled

Area: 1433 hectares

 

 

HALFWAY CREEK

Location: Gilmores Lane, Halfway Creek

Status:  Out of control

Area: 0 hectares at this stage

 

 

BOM BOM

Location: Old Lilypool Rd, Bom Bom

Status: Under control

Area: 199 Hectares

 

RAMORNIE

Location: Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie

Status: Being controlled

Area: 646 hectares

 

 

WOMBAT CREEK

Location: Wombat Creek Rd, Wombat Creek

Status: Being controlled

Area: 347 hectares

 

 

SMITH'S CREEK

Location: Coal Ridge, 544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek

Status: Out of control

Area: 170 hectares

 

MORORO

Location: Claires Rd, Mororo

Status: Under control

Area: 104 hectares

 

FINE FLOWER

Location: Iron Mountain, 2570 Gorge Rd, Heifer Station

Status: Being controlled

Area: 3852 hectares

 

Location: Coaldale Rd, Upper Fine Flower

Status: Under control

Area: 413 hectares

 

BARYULGIL

Location: Mundine Rd, Clarence Way, Baryulgil

Status: Under control

Area: 299 hectares

 

Location: Lionsville Rd, Baryulgil

Status: Being controlled

Area: 70 hectares

 

DEEP CREEK

Location: Mt Powapar, 7750 Clarence Way, Deep Creek

Status: Being controlled

Area: 2708 hectares

bushfire clarence valley rfs rural fire service
