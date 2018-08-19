FIRE FRONTLINES: Help has arrived
AFTER battling multiple fire fronts for the past several days, today local RFS crews taking a much-needed break.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service reported this morning on their Facebook page that 70 volunteers from Sydney have arrived to assist with combating several blazes across the Clarence Valley.
However, strengthening southerly winds are threatening further flare-ups which could cut short this essential time off for local crews. Here's the latest report on each fire in the Clarence Valley:
BACCARUMBI
Location: 3916 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi
Status: Out of control
Area: 0 hectares at this stage
NYMBOIDA
Location: Melomys Rd, Nymboida
Status: Out of control
Area: 0 hectares at this stage
Location: Goolang Creek, 3520 Armidale Rd, Nymboida
Status: Being controlled
Area: 1544 hectares
GLENREAGH
Location: Sydney Heads, 11 Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos
Status: Being controlled
Area: 1433 hectares
HALFWAY CREEK
Location: Gilmores Lane, Halfway Creek
Status: Out of control
Area: 0 hectares at this stage
BOM BOM
Location: Old Lilypool Rd, Bom Bom
Status: Under control
Area: 199 Hectares
RAMORNIE
Location: Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie
Status: Being controlled
Area: 646 hectares
WOMBAT CREEK
Location: Wombat Creek Rd, Wombat Creek
Status: Being controlled
Area: 347 hectares
SMITH'S CREEK
Location: Coal Ridge, 544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek
Status: Out of control
Area: 170 hectares
MORORO
Location: Claires Rd, Mororo
Status: Under control
Area: 104 hectares
FINE FLOWER
Location: Iron Mountain, 2570 Gorge Rd, Heifer Station
Status: Being controlled
Area: 3852 hectares
Location: Coaldale Rd, Upper Fine Flower
Status: Under control
Area: 413 hectares
BARYULGIL
Location: Mundine Rd, Clarence Way, Baryulgil
Status: Under control
Area: 299 hectares
Location: Lionsville Rd, Baryulgil
Status: Being controlled
Area: 70 hectares
DEEP CREEK
Location: Mt Powapar, 7750 Clarence Way, Deep Creek
Status: Being controlled
Area: 2708 hectares