South Grafton house gutted by fire ... again

A vacant house on McFarlane Street was gutted by fire.

A VACANT in South Grafton has been destroyed by a fire this afternoon.

Local fire brigades received the call at 12.38pm that the house in McFarlane Street was on fire, with two trucks responding.

The fire brigade had previously responded to calls for other fire incidents at this house earlier this summer.

Fighting the blaze from outside fencing that had been setup after previous fires, they extinguished the blaze, but not before flames leapt through the roof and destroyed the dwelling.

Neighbours said the fire was intense and looked threatening to their property, but said the fire brigade's rapid response quickly eased any danger.