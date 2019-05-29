Crime scene declared as police probe suspect fire

HOME GUTTED: A home in Naughton St, Wandal, was gutted by fire yesterday afternoon. Investigations are expected to begin today.

HOME GUTTED: A home in Naughton St, Wandal, was gutted by fire yesterday afternoon. Investigations are expected to begin today.

9AM: POLICE have confirmed they have set up a crime scene at a Wandal address after it was gutted by fire yesterday afternoon.

Neighbours called emergency services shortly before 4pm on Tuesday afternoon after they saw smoke coming from the Naughton St home.

A crime scene has been declared at the home and police are asking for anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the fire or in recent weeks to come forward with any information.

The home was fully engulfed by flames when QFES arrived on scene.

Police have confirmed the occupants of the home were away at the time of the fire.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901033453

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 6.40AM: The Fire Investigations Unit is expected at the scene of the house fire that gutted a Wandal home yesterday afternoon.

Spokespeople from both Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Force say they will be present at the Naughton St home throughout the day as investigations into the blaze begin.

Yesterday, fire crews had to remove part of the home's roof to fight the blaze that started shortly before 4pm.

Crews fought the blaze for over two hours before it was completely extinguished around 6.30pm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

QFES were on scene until around 7.15pm, when they left the home in the hands of police, who cordoned off the home.

4.30PM: FIREFIGHTERS are walking into a burning house in Wandal to access the back part which is still emitting smoke.

Reports from The Morning Bulletin photo-journalist Jann Houley indicate the fire may have started in the front of the house as the left side has significant smoke damage.

"There was ash in the air when I arrived," she said.

"It's still very smoky."

Ms Houley said fire crews were moving towards to back of the house where smoke could still be seen to be coming from.

4.10PM: A HOME in Wandal has been totally engulfed by fire this afternoon.

Reports indicate that three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the Naughton St address and are currently searching the home using thermal image cameras.

Witness reports suggest no one is home.

4PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene of a house fire in Wandal.

Initial reports indicate the home St is well alight with smoke visible.

Crews in the house now searching for the source of the fire.

Queensland Ambulance are also on route.