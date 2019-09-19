FIRE ON THE POINT: The night Angourie held its breath

ANGOURIE and Wooloweyah residents waited with bated breath as a fire front came terrifyingly close to homes, embers raining over their roofs.

A fire burning in the Shark Creek area through the Yuraygir National Park hit emergency warning on September 9 when Angourie and Wooloweyah residents had to make the difficult decision- to stay or leave.

For those who decided to remain on the frontline and protect their homes, a long night was ahead.

Fire crews were poised to defend property, and residents scrambled to find whatever hose or buckets they could.

"We survived, it was pretty touch and go for a while, the embers were pretty thick. My son and I stayed and held the fort," one resident said.

This was the scene that confronted firefighters at Angourie overnight, south of Yamba, as burning embers were blown close to homes. Difficult conditions again today with strong winds across the fireground. Vid: Mark Hansen Woodburn RFB #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/w71hjBJnhv — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) September 10, 2019

Embers showered over roofs, where residents had strategically laid sprinklers and garden hoses.

It was a scary experience, but a resident said but they felt safe with such a strong presence of firefighters in the area.