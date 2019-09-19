Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Angourie Bushfire
News

FIRE ON THE POINT: The night Angourie held its breath

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANGOURIE and Wooloweyah residents waited with bated breath as a fire front came terrifyingly close to homes, embers raining over their roofs. 

A fire burning in the Shark Creek area through the Yuraygir National Park hit emergency warning on September 9 when Angourie and Wooloweyah residents had to make the difficult decision- to stay or leave. 

For those who decided to remain on the frontline and protect their homes, a long night was ahead.

Fire crews were poised to defend property, and residents scrambled to find whatever hose or buckets they could.

"We survived, it was pretty touch and go for a while, the embers were pretty thick. My son and I stayed and held the fort," one resident said.

Embers showered over roofs, where residents had strategically laid sprinklers and garden hoses.

It was a scary experience, but a resident said but they felt safe with such a strong presence of firefighters in the area.  

More Stories

bushfire bush fire clarence valley bushfires rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fuller tees up for top tier tournament in Queensland

    premium_icon Fuller tees up for top tier tournament in Queensland

    Golf The young golfer just keeps on impressing on the greens and has been invited to play with some of the country's best in Maroochydore.

    REVEALED: Council's new balloon policy is here

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council's new balloon policy is here

    Council News Will officers be 'snatching balloons' out of kids hands?

    Massive donation has U3A Men's Shed in collective disbelief

    premium_icon Massive donation has U3A Men's Shed in collective disbelief

    News Massive donation has U3A Men's Shed in collective disbelief

    Everything must go at iconic Yamba venue

    premium_icon Everything must go at iconic Yamba venue

    Property Everything including the kitchen sink up for grabs at Yamba auction