Fire rages for hours next to Bruce Hwy

Motorists feared the Bruce Highway would be closed as a large fire burned at Beerwah for about eight hours on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Facebook/Mark Davenport

FIREFIGHTERS spent almost eight hours battling a blaze at Bells Creek yesterday that slowed Bruce Highway traffic as smoke spread through the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said 10 crews attended the vegetation fire off Roys Rd and Dionella Rd about 1.25pm.

While strong winds were initially pushing the fire southwest, no homes or power lines were under threat.

BELLS CREEK – grass fire as at 3.30pm Sun 17 Feb. Fire burning close to Bruce Hwy, drive with caution and to conditions: https://t.co/SJHRImf4UU — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) February 17, 2019

The blaze had grown to about 10 acres by 2pm, the QFES spokesman said.

Heavy smoke spread over the Bruce Highway, slowing traffic as motorists feared the road would be closed.

Drivers were urged to be cautious in the area and drive to the conditions, as smoke could decrease visibility on the roads.

Nearby residents at Beerwah and Landsborough were advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if required, as smoke affected the surrounding areas.

The QFES spokesman said crews had the fire safe and contained by about 6.25pm, but the fire was still burning until after 9pm.

It was left in the hands of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services.